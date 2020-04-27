Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
View Flight Paths For Thunderbirds, Blue Angels Flying Over NJ Tuesday

Cecilia Levine
U.S. Navy Blue Angels and U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds will fly over New York, New Jersey, Connecticut and Pennsylvania Tuesday. Photo Credit: U.S. Navy
Flight path for Trenton and PA flyover. Photo Credit: Air Show
Flight path for Newark and New York City flyover. Photo Credit: Air Show

A formation of U.S. Navy Blue Angels and U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds will fly over New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania and Connecticut to salute first responders on the coronavirus frontlines Tuesday.

The New York flyover will begin at the George Washington around noon and last for 40 minutes. The path will be over all five New York City boroughs, Newark, Long Island, White Plains, NY and Stamford, CT.

The Trenton and Philadelphia flyover will begin at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakenhurst at approximately 1:45 p.m. The path will be over Trenton, a large part of the metro Philadelphia area and end over Wilmington, DE at 2:15 pm

See flight paths above.

