Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: South Hackensack Driver Charged With Assaulting Pre-Teen
News

VIDEO: YouTube Stars 'Nelk Boys' Draw Massive Crowds To MTV's 'Jersey Shore' House

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
YouTube group "Nelk Boys" drew large crowds at the Seaside Heights how they were renting on Monday evening, pending the release of new merchandise on their website.
YouTube group "Nelk Boys" drew large crowds at the Seaside Heights how they were renting on Monday evening, pending the release of new merchandise on their website. Photo Credit: @Jc_coleman11 Instagram (with permission)

A group of YouTube stars known as the "Nelk Boys" drew large crowds to the Seaside Heights house they were staying in Monday, as they counted down the minutes until 8:30 p.m. -- the time their new line of merchandise went live.

The group, staying in the same house where MTV's "Jersey Shore" was filmed, posted a video of the scene to their Instagram page around 8 p.m. 

Several law enforcement agencies responded, where things were peaceful as of 8:15 p.m.

The Canadian and American entertainers are known for their YouTube prank channel, which has more than 5.7 million subscribers, and the launch of their brand "Full Send."

As promised, the new merchandise was available as the clock struck 8:30 p.m. Seventy-dollar hoodies, $100 jerseys, $60 shorts and more were listed for sale on the site.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.