VIDEO: Witness Recalls Young Water Skier's Drowning On Lake Hopatcong, Search Continues

The search for a young water skier who drowned water skiing on Lake Hopatcong Saturday resumed Sunday morning, New Jersey Police said.

A witness posted a video to YouTube saying that a young man was water skiing on a pontoon boat full of people in Henderson Cove when he fell, panicked and slipped out of his life jacket.

"Nobody jumped in the [expletive] water," he said. "Everyone's just screaming his name."

The man had been under water for nearly 10 minutes when local police and dive teams arrived.

The witness said no one on the boat knew how to swim and apparently just kept calling his name and throwing life vests into the water.

The boat was towed back to the marina by state police and the rescue mission stopped Saturday night due to darkness. It resumed around 9 a.m. Sunday, a NJSP spokesman said.

