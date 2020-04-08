VIDEO: St. Joe's Workers Celebrate Dr. James Pruden's Emotional Hospital Discharge

"Pruden! Pruden! Pruden!"

Nurses, doctors and healthcare workers at St. Joseph's Medical Center cheered as Dr. James Pruden was discharged from the hospital after beating coronavirus.

The video, posted by nurse Desserie Morgan on Facebook Wednesday, shows the 70-year-old Teaneck resident clapping and pointing as he's pushed out of the hospital in a wheelchair.

"Unbelievably proud moment," Morgan wrote. "Dr. Pruden discharged after beating Covid19 and his St. Joseph’s family seeing him home."

Pruden, 70, of Teaneck, was one of the first medical workers who tested positive for the virus in the state.

The physician, who runs emergency preparedness at St. Joe's, was admitted to the hospital on March 6, and was at one point in critical condition.

Dozens of teary-eyed staff members shouted "We love you!" as Pruden was transferred from a wheelchair to a stretcher, then pushed outside to the ambulance that would take him home.

