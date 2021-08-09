Video, Social Media Posts ID Local Girls Who Trashed Fair Lawn Community Pool, Police Say

A trio of local girls who police said trashed a Fair Lawn community pool apparently didn't keep it a secret.

Police responded four different times to overnight break-ins with damage to surveillance cameras, signs and hand-sanitizing stations at the Radburn Association pool, Sgt. Brian Metzler said.

The sanitizing stations and a lock box containing facility keys were also stolen, he said.

Detective Brian Rypkema identified the three borough girls -- all 15 -- after reviewing surveillance video and social media posts, the sergeant said.

Delinquency complaints were signed against all three, although one apparently did the real damage. The complaint accuses her of burglary, defiant trespassing and criminal mischief.

The other two were charged with defiant trespassing.

