Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Deadly Shooting Raises Ire Of NJ Community After Schoolchildren Find Bleeding Victim
News

Video Shows Police Shooting 2,000-Pound Steer That Escaped Trenton Slaughterhouse

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Officers shoot the steer after it ran through Trenton and Hamilton Friday morning.
Officers shoot the steer after it ran through Trenton and Hamilton Friday morning. Photo Credit: Apney Dreams (YouTube)

A disturbing video posted to YouTube shows authorities shooting a 2,000-pound steer that escaped a Trenton slaughterhouse Friday.

The animal ran through streets of Hamilton and Trenton after escaping from Trenton Halal Packing Co. on Roebling Avenue around 9 a.m., NJ Advance Media reports.

The animal jumped a fence on Cedar Lane while authorities were trying to load it into a truck, then took off through a gas station parking lot, a post office, and then into yards in Hamilton, the outlet said.

Footage posted to YouTube by user Apney Dreams shows officers shooting the animal twice in a Hamilton yard.

Some residents were evacuated.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.