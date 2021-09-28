Video Shows Police Shooting 2,000-Pound Steer That Escaped Trenton Slaughterhouse

A disturbing video posted to YouTube shows authorities shooting a 2,000-pound steer that escaped a Trenton slaughterhouse Friday.

The animal ran through streets of Hamilton and Trenton after escaping from Trenton Halal Packing Co. on Roebling Avenue around 9 a.m., NJ Advance Media reports.

The animal jumped a fence on Cedar Lane while authorities were trying to load it into a truck, then took off through a gas station parking lot, a post office, and then into yards in Hamilton, the outlet said.

Footage posted to YouTube by user Apney Dreams shows officers shooting the animal twice in a Hamilton yard.

Some residents were evacuated.

