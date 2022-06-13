Video Shows Joe Gorga Screaming At Tenant For Unpaid Rent

Joe Gorga initially felt bad for a Hawthorne tenant with unpaid rent, his rep says, but after a screaming match captured on video, the "Real Housewives of New Jersey" hubby has filed eviction papers, TMZ reports.

The tenant is a restaurant manager who lost his job during COVID-19 and is struggling to bounce back, the outlet says. He can be heard reminding Gorga that he got the money owed through state COVID relief funds.

Still, Gorga is livid.

"You're a f—ing loser," he says repeatedly," yelling in the tenant's face. "You had nowhere to live I gave you a house."

A Paterson native, Gorga is married to "RHONJ" star Melissa Gorga and the couple live in Montvale. His sister is Teresa Giudice.

Click here to watch the footage on TMZ.

