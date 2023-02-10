Video Shows Fatal Morris Motel Shootout With Fugitive Wanted For Wounding Bergen Woman

A soundless TV is on in his Route 46 motel room this past New Year's Eve when a tactical team bursts in and an ex-con being sought for shooting a New Milford woman in Elmwood Park raises a silver revolver.

Several shots are fired by shield-wielding members of Morris County's emergency response team, and James Allandale instantly falls to the floor.

He's pronounced dead less than 10 minutes later.

The scene at the Knights Inn Pinebook is captured in a pair of body-camera videos released by state authorities as part of a mandated review of all deaths involving police in New Jersey.

Allandale, 61, formerly known as James Allan, of Denville, became the target of an intense manhunt after he shot Cynthia Greco of New Milford at 113 Lincoln Avenue on Dec. 27, 2022.

The home is owned by Allandale's girlfriend, Lisa Dolack, who is friends with Greco, 63. They'd worked several years together at Hackensack University Medical Center.

Greco ended up at a 7-Eleven on Broadway (Route 4) off the corner of Fairlawn Parkway in Fair Lawn, nearly two miles from the home. It wasn't immediately clear whether she or someone else had been driving. She was rushed from there to Hackensack University Medical Center and survived her injuries.

A Bergen County Regional SWAT team made entry at Dolack's Lincoln Avenue home a short time after the shooting, but Allandale wasn't there.

It turns out he'd fled in a white Dodge Ram pickup truck with a snow plow on the front, which responders said was found abandoned later that night along Route 20 in Paterson.

Authorities obtained a fugitive warrant charging Allandale with attempted homicide and weapons offenses, among other counts.

All indications had pointed to Allandale wanting to "go out in a blaze of glory" -- not surrendering or trying to take his own life -- after becoming a fugitive from justice, a veteran law enforcement official told Daily Voice.

Investigators on Allandale's trail said they had several addresses to work with. No sooner was a wanted poster shared online than leads began coming in -- some of them solid, they said.

At 7:18 p.m. Dec. 31, members of the Morris Community Emergency Response Team burst into his room at the Knights Inn.

Allandale "exchanged gunfire with Sgt. Fred Jackson of the Denville Police Department and Morristown Police Sgt. James Krauss, who are members of the Morris County CERT," New Jersey Attorney General Matthew Platkin said on Thursday, Feb. 9.

"A paramedic attached to the CERT was on scene to provide advanced life support, but Mr. Allandale was pronounced deceased at approximately 7:27 p.m.," the attorney general wrote in a release. "Authorities recovered a firearm near the decedent. The two officers were transported to an area hospital for non-life-threatening injuries and were released."

Platkin's office is reviewing the circumstances under a state mandate that requires it whenever deadly force is used by law enforcement in New Jersey.

