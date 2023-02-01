Video Shared Of E-Motorcycle Crash With Port Authority Cruiser That Killed Hudson Man Near GWB

It happened in an instant: A North Bergen man on an electric motorcycle zooms by a surveillance camera near the George Washington Bridge – then collides with a turning Port Authority police vehicle.

A video released by New Jersey Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin's office shows both vehicles, although a column blocks a view of the crash that killed Rolando Quevedo, 38, at the corner of Lemoine Avenue and Bruce Reynolds Boulevard on Oct. 17.

State authorities released the video as part of a mandatory investigation that is required by New Jersey law whenever a civilian dies in an encounter with police.

It was still dark as PAPD Officer Miguel Correa responded to a 5:45 a.m. non-emergency call without his lights and sirens on, Platkin said.

A Port Authority police spokeswoman said at the time that the officer had a green light on eastbound Bruce Reynolds Boulevard. The electric bike was headed north on Lemoine Avenue when it slammed into the SUV, she said.

Quevedo was taken to Englewood Hospital and Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 6:27 a.m.

The officer, meanwhile, was taken to a nearby hospital with injuries that weren't considered life-threatening, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said at the time.

The two videos supplied by Platkin’s office on Wednesday, Feb. 1, can be found here:

VIDEOS: Fatal Fort Lee Crash Involving E-Motorcycle, PAPD Unit

Quevedo’s family was shown the videos before they were released, Platkin said.

“The investigation is ongoing and no further information is being released at this time,” the attorney general said.

State law requires his office to investigate all deaths that occur in New Jersey “during an encounter with a law enforcement officer acting in the officer’s official capacity or while the decedent is in custody," no matter what the circumstances are.

The guidelines guarantee that the investigation by the attorney general's Office of Public Integrity and Accountability (OPIA) is done “in a full, impartial and transparent manner," removing politics or personal agendas.

Once the investigation is complete, the results are presented to a grand jury.

The grand jury reviews a host of evidence -- including witness interviews, body and dashcam video, and forensic and autopsy results -- to determine whether or not there was cause to suspect any wrongdoing on the part of law enforcement.

In this particular case, there were witnesses as well as the area surveillance cameras.

