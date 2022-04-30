Video Of Trenton Employee In Underwear In Gov't Building Prompts Questions: Report

A video of Trenton's health officer getting a massage in her underwear in front of other employees is reportedly being investigated by county and state officials, NJ Advance Media reports.

Neither the Mercer County Prosecutor's Office nor Trenton Mayor W. Reed Gusciora immediately returned Daily Voice's request for comment regarding the video of Yvette Graffie-Cooper, who is seen wearing only a bra and underwear as a therapist uses a massage device on her body.

The video, which has since been removed from Instagram, was apparently taken last February unbeknownst to Graffie-Cooper in a conference room of Trenton's health department office.

Click here for more from NJ Advance Media.

