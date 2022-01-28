Video Of Dinner Guest Who Raped Hostess Before NJ Capture Released By DA

A night that started as a warm dinner party in Pennsylvania ended in a scene out of a horror movie for the hostess, who was kidnapped by her husband's friend, beaten unconscious, and raped at a hotel, authorities said.

The assailant was later identified as Ronald Jenkins, 48, who this week was convicted by a Dauphin County jury -- more than two years after his New Jersey capture.

He faces a mandatory minimum of 10 years in prison because he has a prior conviction for a felony crime of violence, specifically aggravated assault, according to the DA.

The 27-year-old victim told police in Pennsylvania that she woke up naked from the waist down at the Roadway Inn motel in Swatara Township -- not a clue as to how she'd gotten there Feb. 15, 2017.

The last thing she remembered was being at the dinner party she hosted the night before at a Lower Paxton Township home.

After the guests left, she and her husband went to bed. But one of the guests -- Ronald Jenkins, 48, a friend of her husband's -- returned, the DA's office said. The Harrisburg man struck the woman in the face and slammed her body into a wall, leaving a hole behind, the victim said in her testimony to a jury.

Surveillance video from the motel shows Jenkins carrying the woman’s limp body over his shoulder into a room, as seen in part below courtesy of DA Francis Chardo.

Jenkins can be heard telling the victim's husband repeatedly over the phone that nothing happened in the motel room, and referred to himself as an “innocent bystander,” as stated in the release.

In late 2018, police received results from the Pennsylvania State Police DNA Laboratory matching Jenkins' DNA profile to the DNA swabs from the victim at the hospital, the DA says.

Jenkins was apprehended in New Jersey in July 2019, according to the release.

After two hours of deliberations, a Dauphin County jury convicted Jenkins for the rape of an unconscious person and kidnapping, on Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, according to the release and court documents.

Judge William T. Tully set Jenkins' sentencing for March 31, 2022, and increased Jenkins’ bail to $100,000, according to the release and court documents.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.