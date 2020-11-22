VIDEO: Murphy Family Harassed By Filming, Cursing Protestors During Restaurant Dinner

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy's family dinner at a restaurant was interrupted by a group of protestors who filmed as they cursed at him and his kids for not wearing face masks.

A report by Shore News Network says the family was eating at an Asbury Park restaurant when they were approached by at least two women.

The 36-second clip was posted to Facebook by Gina Murrello-Ursino Sunday afternoon, where it had been shared more than 410 times as of 11: 30 p.m.

"Oh my God, Murphy, you're such a d*ck," one woman can be heard saying from behind the camera.

Murphy's kids quickly jumped to his defense. One of his sons asked the woman to put her masks on -- to which she responded "You can go f*ck yourself, how's that?"

He then pointed out her Trump phone case.

"Guess who Trump likes?" he said. "He likes my father."

The video racked up dozens of comments, some opining that Murphy shouldn't be eating out, other saying he was doing nothing wrong.

"The man is a complete hypocrite," one Facebook user said. "Maybe Tammy should try cooking at home once in awhile during a pandemic!!! Hope this wasn't after 10 p.m.😂😂."

Others rushed to the governor's defense, questioning how the family could possibly wear masks while eating.

"Fyi [you're] allowed to eat at restaurants and [you're] allowed to remove your mask while eating," one person said.

Earlier this month, Murphy imposed a new order closing indoor dining at 10 p.m., and banning bar seating. Tables less than six feet apart must be separated by a barrier.

Restaurants are, however, still open for business.

By the end of the video, Tammy Murphy is seen snapping photos of the perpetrators, and her husband and kids putting their masks on -- apparently to protect themselves as the protestors hovered over their table.

