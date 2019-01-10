VIDEO: Dancing Woman Climbs Into Lion's Den At Bronx Zoo

A trespasser at the Bronx Zoo escape unscathed after she climbed into the African lion exhibit and appeared to taunt one of the animals.

The woman, clad in a gray T-shirt and black pants, hopped over the barrier at the zoo this past Saturday and began shimmying in front of a lion who gives her a death stare, captured on what's become a viral video.

Officials said the woman got out before the lion reacted to her unexpected visit.

A witness recorded the incident on video and posted it on Instagram. Before long, it exploded on social media.

Zoo officials didn't say whether the woman was identified, nor, if she was, whether she would face prosecution.

“Bronx Zoo staff received a report that an individual had climbed over a visitor safety barrier,” zoo officials said in a statement. “This action was a serious violation and unlawful trespass that could have resulted in serious injury or death.

"Barriers and rules are in place to keep both visitors, staff and animals safe. We have a zero tolerance policy on trespass and violation of barriers.”

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.