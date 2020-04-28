Video Captures NJ Teacher Yelling At Students 'I Hope You Get Coronavirus, Die Painful Death'

A Mercer County math teacher was captured on video shouting at teenagers playing in the park that they should “die a long, painful death” from the coronavirus.

Hamilton's Steinert High School teacher identified by several news outlets as 15-year district teacher Nicole Griggs yelled from the other side of a fence at teens reportedly playing football at the former Homedell School on the 500 block of East Franklin Street.

"Park closed," the teacher can be seen yelling on footage captured by one of the teens. "Get it through your head."

One of the teens asks, “Wait, can we go over there?" prompting Griggs to freak out.

"You are the reason we are in this situation," she yelled back from over the fence. "You are the problem, not the solution.

"I'm just trying to save your ass and save your life. I hope you both get the coronavirus and I hope you both die a long painful death."

Hamilton Township Schools Superintendent Scott Rocco told The Trentionian the district was made aware of the video and plans to address the issue immediately.

Another Steinert student posted the clip on TikTok with the caption, “Y’all Mrs Griggs is losing her damn mind how tf is she a teacher #coronavirus.”

