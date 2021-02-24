Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Paterson Fugitive Punched Baby In Stomach, Bribed Kids To Lie About It, Authorities Charge
News

VIDEO: Atlantic City Police Help Deliver Baby Girl

Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories
New arrival in Atlantic City. (See post-delivery video below.) Photo Credit: Atlantic City Police Department
On Saturday, Atlantic City Police Officers Auttika Taing and Justin Peyton were leaving the AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Division, when a vehicle pulled behind them. Check out the rest of the story...
On Saturday, Atlantic City Police Officers Auttika Taing and Justin Peyton were leaving the AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Division, when a vehicle pulled behind them. Check out the rest of the story... Video Credit: VIDEO courtesy of Atlantic City Police Department
Another angle of a new baby arriving with help from Atlantic City police. (Also see video post-delivery.) Photo Credit: Courtesy Atlantic City Police Department
AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center Photo Credit: Wikipedia

Whoa, baby!

That's all one can say after this story.

Spoiler alert: You can view the end result via the video linked above.

On Saturday, Atlantic City Police Officers Auttika Taing and Justin Peyton were leaving AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Division, when a vehicle pulled behind them. 

A frantic driver told the patrol officers that her friend needed immediate medical attention.

The officers went to the passenger side and spoke to a woman that had just given birth and the baby was in her pants, according to police.

The officers could clearly see movement from inside the woman’s stretch pants and hear the baby crying.

Taing safely removed the baby. 

As if that was not dramatic enough, the umbilical cord was wrapped around the baby’s neck and removed, according to Lt. Kevin Fair, a spokesman for the Atlantic City Police Department.

The baby was wrapped in a jacket while medical personnel arrived to cut the umbilical cord, Fair said.

Officer Peyton pinched the cord while Officer Taing carried the baby into the Emergency Room for evaluation.

On Wednesday, Officers Taing and Peyton had the opportunity to meet with the mother and her baby. 

"Thankfully, they are both doing well," Fair said.

No word yet on the baby's name, but check back for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.