Victims Of Deadly Edison Crash Identified

Authorities have released the names of the victims killed in an Edison crash.

Ziyad Elsaedi, 21, of North Plainfield, was heading southbound in Route 1 when he struck a tree at Jeff Street around 10:15 p.m., on Feb. 6, Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Edison Police Chief Thomas Bryan said.

Meyvelin Nunez-Lopez, 19, of Plainfield — who was in the front passenger seat — died. Two other passengers were critically injured, authorities said.

A GoFundMe page for her family had raised more than $1,300 as of Feb. 12.

The investigation is active and continuing. Anyone with information is asked to call Captain Dominic Masi of the Edison Police Department at (732) 248-7400 or Detective Paul Kelley of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office at (732) 745-3330.

