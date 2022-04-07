Victim Shot, Chaos Erupts At American Dream Mall In Meadowlands

A man was shot twice in the chest in the parking lot at the American Dream Mall in East Rutherford, multiple sources confirmed.

Chaos erupted at the mall in the Meadowlands Sports Complex after the bleeding victim walked into the mall shortly before 6 p.m., they said. The mall remained on lockdown more than an hour later.

The victim, who was conscious and breathing, was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center.

An initial alert was issued for two Hispanic men, one wearing a camo hat, possibly fleeing in a silver Honda.

The mall was locked down and declared secure less than a half-hour after the shooting.

A Bergen County Regional SWAT team joined New Jersey State Police, East Rutherford police and other area law enforcement agencies.

Police initially stopped a red Audi stopped and questioned a possible suspect near MetLife Stadium. What became of that wasn't immediately disclosed.

The shooting came hours after the mall announced Thursday that it will stage live concerts by artists including Ludacris through a multi-year deal with Live Nation.

Tickets are scheduled to go on sale on Ticketmaster.com at 10 a.m. Friday, April 8.

In addition to concerts, the mall said it will have "unique live experiences like fan-to-artist activations, pop-up shops, launch parties for new music releases and upcoming tours, and more."

CHECK BACK FOR MORE DETAILS

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.