Victim Seriously Injured In Stabbing Outside Paramus Whole Foods

Jerry DeMarco
At the scene of the stabbing at the Bergen Town Center off Route 4.
At the scene of the stabbing at the Bergen Town Center off Route 4. Photo Credit: Cecilia Levine

UPDATE: A stabbing in the parking lot outside the Whole Foods Market off Route 4 left a man critically wounded, responders told Daily Voice.

Paramus EMS rushed him to Hackensack University Medical Center shortly after 6 p.m.

There was no immediate word whether his assailant had been captured.

Maywood police took the responding lead because the parking lot of the Bergen Town Center, where the stabbing occurred, is in their borough. 

Paramus police were assisting.

Depending on whether or not the victim survives, the case could end up with the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office, which also was notified.

The Bergen County Sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification was summoned to collect evidence.

CHECK BACK FOR DETAILS

