Victim Robbed Of $250,000 Cash At Gas Station Near NJ/NY Border, Sources Say

Jerry DeMarco
261 Route 17N, Mahwah
261 Route 17N, Mahwah Photo Credit: GoogleMaps / INSET: Mahwah PD

Two bandits took $250,000 in cash in a strong-arm robbery at a Route 17 gas station near the Rockland border in Mahwah, multiple sources said.

No weapons were used in the 5 p.m. robbery Monday at the Mobil station on the northbound highway, they said.

"I'd guess someone was being followed," one township police officer said.

The robbers reportedly fled in a black Nissan, another said.

Mahwah police administration didn't promptly respond to a request for information moments after Monday's incident.

However, Mayor James Wysocki confirmed the robbery.

No other details were immediately available, including why the victim was carrying that much cash, he said.

Detectives are investigating, said the mayor, who's a retired township police officer.

Wysocki said that anyone who might have witnessed the incident or has video or other information that could help identify the getaway vehicle and/or the robbers call Mahwah police: (201) 529-1000.

You can remain anonymous.

