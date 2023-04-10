Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: Rochelle Park Officer, Other Driver Both OK After Crash
News

Victim Hospitalized In Prospect Park Shooting, Authorities Mum On Details

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Who/what/when/where/why? Details of Prospect Park shooting remained a mystery 15 hours later.
Who/what/when/where/why? Details of Prospect Park shooting remained a mystery 15 hours later. Photo Credit: Kyle Mazza/UNF News for DAILY VOICE (file photo)

Details remained scant more than 15 hours after an overnight shooting in Prospect Park.

A male shooting victim was dropped off at St. Joseph's Wayne Hospital around 3 a.m. Monday, April 10, responders said.

Wayne police were notified and the incident was traced to the corner of North 9th Street and Haledon Avenue in Prospect Park, near a trio of churches, they said.

Eight shots apparently had been fired, one said.

Authorities secured the vehicle in which the victim was brought to the hospital. 

The Passaic County Sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification collected evidence there and at the shooting scene.

The circumstances nonetheless remained unclear Monday evening. Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia Valdes had yet to release any information about it as of 7 p.m.

to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.