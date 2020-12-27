Victim Found Stabbed In Edgewater

A victim was found stabbed Sunday morning in Edgewater, authorities confirmed.

The victim was hospitalized with several stab wounds in the chest and torso after being found on Undercliff Avenue near North Street.

Witnesses said the victim was in a vehicle.

The Bergen County Prosecutor's Major Crimes Unit responded along with Edgewater police and the Bergen County Sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification, which collected evidence.

