Vernon's Notorious Action Park Will Be Subject Of Planned Documentary

A pair of filmmakers are producing a documentary about Action Park, the Sussex County amusement park that was legendary in North Jersey and the surrounding area for the injuries caused by its flat-out dangerous rides like the Alpine Slide and the Cannonball Loop.

"During its 1980s and 1990s heyday, New Jersey’s Action Park earned a reputation as the most insane — and possibly the most dangerous — amusement park that ever existed," filmmakers Chris Charles Scott and Seth Borges wrote about their upcoming feature-length film .

"Class Action Park" -- a joking reference to the lawsuits purportedly filed by injured park-goers -- will consist of interviews, previously un-publicized material and vintage footage in delving into the history of the park, which was closed in 1996 after about 20 years.

The two previously released a short documentary on the park.

Its attractions were meant to give the park-goer more control over the experience, but that also came at the expense of safety: at the Wave Pool, lifeguards were rescuing up to 30 people a day during peak periods. The Alpine Slide alone was responsible for at least 40 serious injuries, according to state records. A total of six people died at the park, including three who drowned in the Wave Pool.

The old Action Park site in Vernon is now home to Mountain Creek Waterpark, which opened in 2014 and meets modern safety standards.

The filmmakers have not given a precise release date but said the film is "coming soon."

