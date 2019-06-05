Vernon Family Displaced By House Fire: 'They Lost Everything'

A Vernon family was displaced over the weekend in a house fire.

The Keough family lost everything in the Saturday evening blaze that spread quickly from the garage to the rest of the house around 9:20 p.m.

Neil Keough's adult son and his girlfriend safely made it out of the house, which had partially collapsed and was deemed too dangerous to enter when firefighters arrived.

Seven fire companies responded with Vernon police, the Sussex County Prosecutor's Office and fire marshals on scene Sunday morning investigating.

"All I care about is my kids," Neil Keough apparently told Sue Jensen, who launched a GoFundMe for the family. "They lost everything and do not have insurance."

Click here to donate.

