North Passaic Daily Voice
Breaking News: Four Shot In Violent Paterson Drug Neighborhood
News

Verizon Reports East Coast Texting Outage

Cecilia Levine
America's Most Reliable Network
Photo Credit: Verizon

Verizon customers were unable to send or receive texts Tuesday.

The company -- whose slogan is "America's most reliable network" -- confirmed a texting outage on the East Coast in a tweet.

"Our technicians are fully aware we have a ton of customers that are being effected, and we're working non-stop to get this matter resolved as soon as possible," Verizon said.

Outages from Boston to Florida were showed on the website Down Detector.

No timetable on when the issue would be resolved.

