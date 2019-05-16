Venomous Snakes, Alligators Found (Some Dead) At Butler Man's Home

Animal control officers who showed up to a Butler man's home to remove dogs ended up finding poisonous snakes and alligators, some of which had died, reports say.

Joseph Faris, 37, had the three American alligators, two caiman, a prairie rattlesnake, monocled cobra, Gaboon viper and puff adder in his Decker Road home because of his wife's business selling them, his attorney told NJ.com.

Officials obtained a search warrant for Faris' home last spring when they spotted a rattlesnake and alligator while removing four or five German Shepherds he wanted out of the house, NJ.com reports.

Faris is facing a criminal charge because several of the animals died, apparently when Faris moved out of the house during a marital dispute and the animals weren't properly cared for, according to NJ.com. He also was issued 55 summonses for keeping the animals there without a permit, the article says.

Faris' attorney says he "got sloppy" with some of the paperwork although much of what he did was legal.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.