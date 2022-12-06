Vehicle Plows Into Paramus Nail Salon

No one was seriously injured when a wagon driven by an 83-year-old local driver slammed into a Paramus nail salon Tuesday afternoon.

Vehicles that hit storefronts ordinarily don't make it in very far.

Not the 2007 Lexus RX that crashed into Bliss Nails in the Highland Shopping Center on East Ridgewood Avenue shopping center shortly around 1:45 p.m. Dec. 6.

"Several people were inside the salon at the time but only one was injured," Paramus Police Chief Kenneth Ehrenberg said.

EMS treated that person, a 59-year-old Paramus woman, for a minor cut on her hand, the chief said. her hand.

The male driver, also from Paramus, was OK, Ehrenberg said.

"The Fire Department and Rescue Squad made sure that the structure was safe and turned it over to the Paramus Building Department for further inspection," the chief said.

Traffic summonses were expected once an investigation into the cause of the crash was completed, he said.

Boyd A. Loving took the photos and contributed to this account.

