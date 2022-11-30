Vehicle Hit By Overnight Gunfire On Quiet Bergen County Street, Police Seek Shooter

UPDATE: Ring video from a home in Waldwick apparently shows the person suspected of peppering a vehicle parked in a residential driveway up the block with several gunshots before dawn Wednesday.

A person is seen marching purposefully down Grove Street toward the site of the shooting before continuing out of the frame of the brief video recorded at 3:35 a.m. Nov. 30.

Moments later, seven gunshots are heard.

Forensics investigators from the Bergen County Sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification collected seven shell casings at the scene. Police also gathered Ring video footage from the neighborhood.

******

PREVIOUS STORY: It was too soon to pinpoint the possible motivation of a shooter who fired several times at an unoccupied vehicle parked in a Waldwick resident's driveway before dawn Wednesday, authorities said.

Forensics investigators from the Bergen County Sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification collected no fewer than seven shell casings near the Lexus GX 460 struck on Grove Street.

Several 911 reports of "loud bangs and/or gunshots" brought borough officers shortly after 3:30 a.m. Nov. 30, Chief Mark F. Messner said.

They found the SUV struck multiple times by gunfire just off the corner of Center Street, the chief said.

No one was injured, he said.

The street was temporarily closed off while forensics experts with the Bergen County Sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification collected evidence.

The Lexus was then towed to the BCI's garage adjacent to the Bergen County Jail in Hackensack shortly after noon.

Police also went door-to-door checking with residents with Ring cameras and other security devices to see whether they could identify a getaway vehicle.

ANYONE who might have seen something, knows something about the shooting or has security footage from the area around that time showing any passing vehicles is asked to call Waldwick police: (201) 652-5700.

Boyd A. Loving took the photos and contributed to this story.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.