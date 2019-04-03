Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

News

Vandals Destroy Memorial To Lakeland HS Boys Killed In Crash

Cecilia Levine
Facebook @cecrl Email me Read More Stories
A friend of two Lakeland High School students died in a car crash in March was shocked to discover a memorial for them was vandalized.
A friend of two Lakeland High School students died in a car crash in March was shocked to discover a memorial for them was vandalized. Photo Credit: Brett Kuiken

Friends of two Lakeland High School students died in a car crash in March were shocked to discover a memorial for them was vandalized.

Brett Kuiken snapped a photo of the memorial honoring Jonathan Carlson, 17 of West Milford, and Victor Weinpel, 19 of Wanaque. covered in blue, green and yellow spray paint Wednesday.

Kuiken called the act disrespectful "not only to the boys who were lost, but also to their friends and family who came together to make the memorial, he said. "I hope you know that you just pissed a whole lot of people off."

The spray paint covered photos of Carlson and Weinpel, the dates of the death and their personal belongings. Two chairs were also destroyed and someone painted "no hope in dope" on the ground.

Kuiken's photo of the vandalism on Facebook garnered dozens of comments and shares.

"I went over there and seen it this morning before school, couldn’t believe what I saw," Jimmy Duffy said."[It] makes me sick."

"I didn’t know the boys but I’m horrified to see how disrespectful people can be," Pamela Kronenberg wrote. "I’m sorry for those grieving and I hope whoever made this memorial starts over and re-does it. Don’t let idiots destroy your memory."

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.