Vandals Damage Mahwah Girl Scout's Little Free Library, DPW Comes To Rescue

Mahwah residents beamed proudly as a township Girl Scout unveiled the Little Free Library she'd designed in a local park late last month. They were equally distressed when someone vandalized it this past weekend.

Township DPW workers came to the rescue, though, repairing Ishika Ranka's creation for Mahwah Troop 95829 at Continental Soldiers Field.

The doorknob of the birdhouse-sized depository had been ripped off, along with part of the shingled roof, Mayor Jim Wysocki said.

Public works employees were "quick to lend a hand and repair the damage," however, the mayor said.

"They're the best," he said.

It was the second vandalism incident in a Mahwah park over the weekend. Police had identified two possible suspects -- both 15 -- that they believe were involved in spray-painting graffiti on a children's playground and elsewhere.

There are more than 100,000 LFLs worldwide, according to the nonprofit Little Free Library organizer.

The goal to offer an opportunity "not limited by time, space, or privilege" for readers to discover a "personally relevant."

You can take whatever book catches your interest -- with no charge or signup required. If possible, you're asked to donate any books that you think might interest others and are in relatively good condition.

