Van Towed After Ho-Ho-Kus Crash

Jerry DeMarco
262 Werimus Road, Ho-Ho-Kus
262 Werimus Road, Ho-Ho-Kus Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving

A driver escaped injury Friday morning when his van barreled off the road and into a wooded area in Ho-Ho-Kus.

The Hawthorne drywall contractor's vehicle crashed on Werimus Road off Deerhill Road near a southbound exit from the Garden State Parkway.

Citywide Towing removed the van with a flatbed.

Ho-Ho-Kus police were investigating. The borough DPW also responded.

Boyd A. Loving took the photos and provided the information for this story.

