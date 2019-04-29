Van Plowing Through Miami Cafe Window Brings Cory Booker's Speech To Screeching Halt

U.S. Senator Cory Booker's speech came to a screeching halt when a minivan plowed through the Miami cafe window where he was speaking over the weekend.

The New Jersey native and presidential candidate was speaking to a group a few dozen feet away from where the Ford Windstar landed, after wedging through two parked cars and and crashing through a support beam Sunday afternoon, the Miami Herald reports.

Although the cafe was evacuated due to safety concerns, Booker remained calm and hung around to take photos and talk to nearly 30 people who also stayed, the article says.

Last year, Hilary Clinton's Secret Service van clipped a concrete support beam in a Jersey City parking garage on her way to a fundraiser Monday night for U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez.

