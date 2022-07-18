Utility Pole Crash Closes Route 4

Westbound Route 4 remained closed following a serious morning rush-hour crash.

Multiple victims were brought to Hackensack University Medical Center by Englewood Health EMS after a Lincoln MKC slammed into a pole, downing wires, shortly after 8 a.m.

The westbound highway remained closed near Jones Road in Englewood while PSE&G completed repairs.

The eastbound side was temporarily closed to get emergency vehicles through.

The Bergen County Sheriff's Office was investigating the cause. Englewood police and firefighters also responded.

