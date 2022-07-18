Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Sites

Breaking News: Man Stabbed, Woman Slashed, Suspect Bashed In Head With Frying Pan In East Rutherford
News

Utility Pole Crash Closes Route 4

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Westbound Route 4 near Jones Road in Englewood.
Westbound Route 4 near Jones Road in Englewood. Photo Credit: ENGLEWOOD FD

Westbound Route 4 remained closed following a serious morning rush-hour crash.

Multiple victims were brought to Hackensack University Medical Center by Englewood Health EMS after a Lincoln MKC slammed into a pole, downing wires, shortly after 8 a.m.

The westbound highway remained closed near Jones Road in Englewood while PSE&G completed repairs.

The eastbound side was temporarily closed to get emergency vehicles through.

The Bergen County Sheriff's Office was investigating the cause. Englewood police and firefighters also responded.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.