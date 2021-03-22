Utility Pole Crash Closes Northbound Route 17 Overnight

A driver walked away unscathed after an SUV split a utility pole outside a Route 17 service station in Ramsey overnight, responders said.

The northbound highway was initially shutdown at East Allendale Avenue following the 1:30 a.m. crash at the QuickChek station.

Firefighters tended to the vehicle, while police and members of Ramsey Rescue and Ramsey EMS tended to the victim.

A state Department of Transportation crew, a Bergen County Hazardous Materials Unit and Orange & Rockland Utilities also responded, along with Saddle River police and the Ramsey Office of Emergency Management.

The scene was cleared in about 90 minutes, although two northbound lanes of the highway remained closed while O&R replaced the pole.

