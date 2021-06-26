US Marshals Nab Pair Of NJ Sex Offenders Together In PA, Prosecutor Says

A pair of New Jersey sex offenders wanted for incidents involving an 8-year-old boy and two girls ages 11 and 14 were found together in Pennsylvania, authorities said Saturday.

U.S. Marshals and Task Force officers found Emanuel Cortez and Alberto Colon at a family member's house with two children in Summit Hill (Carbon County) PA, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens, II, said.

Cortez, 31, of East Orange, was released from confinement in May 2018 and had been missing from supervision since March 15, 2019.

An indictment charged him with escape, theft and interfering with a monitoring device. He is subject to Megan's Law as a result of an adjudication of sexual assault in 1998, the victim being an 8-year-old boy, authorities said.

Colon, 48, of Newark, was released from confinement in November 2019 and has been missing from supervision since March 7, 2021. He failed to appear in court in March 2021 on an indictment charging him with failure to register as a sex offender and interfering with a monitoring device.

Colon's prior crimes were criminal sexual contact in 1997, endangering the welfare of a child by engaging in sexual conduct in 1994, and sexual assault in 1994. His victims were girls between the ages of 11 and 14, authorities said.

Cortez and Colon were being held at the Carbon County Jail in Nesquehoning, Pennsylvania, and will be extradited to New Jersey, upon release from any Pennsylvania or federal holds. Additional charges in Essex County are forthcoming.

Prosecutor Stephens thanked the U.S. Marshals Service and the New Jersey State Parole Board the Task Force Officers from the Middle District of Pennsylvania and District of New Jersey, and other law enforcement partners in Pennsylvania for their assistance in the arrests.

