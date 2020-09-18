Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
U.S. Banning WeChat, TikTok App Downloads Starting This Weekend

New downloads of video-sharing app TikTok will be banned beginning Sunday in the U.S. Photo Credit: Pixabay

Download TikTok while you can.

New downloads and updates to the video-sharing app will be banned in the U.S. beginning Sunday, as will some transactions over Chinese-owned WeChat app, according to an order issued Friday by the U.S. Commerce Department, citing privacy concerns.

TikTok will not be removed from phones that already have the software downloaded and will "stay intact until Nov. 12," although software updates will be banned, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said on Fox Business.

WeChat, however, will be "shut down "for all practical purposes," Ross said. Cash transfers related to WeChat and its parent company Tencent Holdings Ltd. will be blocked within the U.S. 

If security concerns posed by TikTok parent company ByteDance Ltd. are resolved by Nov. 12, the prohibitions on the order may be lifted, the Commerce Department said.

Click here for more from Bloomberg.

