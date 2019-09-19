UPS To Hire 11,000 Workers Ahead Of Holiday Season In NY, NJ

Need to make some extra money? UPS may be your answer.

The company will be hiring nearly 11,000 seasonal employees in New York and New Jersey ahead of the busy holiday season.

The employees will be brought onboard to support the heavy package volume that will begin in November and continue through January 2020.

The full- and part-time seasonal positions are primarily for package handlers, drivers and driver-helpers, and have long been an entry point for permanent employment at UPS.

Many senior UPS executives, including Chairman and CEO David Abney, along with other members of the company's senior leadership team, started their UPS careers as part-time employees.

"We expect another record peak season this year with daily package deliveries nearly doubling compared to our average of 20 million per day," Chief Operating Officer Jim Barber said.

"In order to make that happen, once again we're recruiting more than 100,000 people for some of the country’s best seasonal jobs."

Tractor-trailer and package car driver jobs start at $20.50 per hour. Pay for package handlers start at $14 per hour and $14 for driver-helpers.

Through the company's "Earn and Learn" program, eligible seasonal employees who are students can earn up to $1,300 towards college expenses in addition to hourly pay for three months of continuous employment.

UPS is hiring at the following 38 local locations.

NEW JERSEY: Bound Brook, Bound Brook Auto, Cranbury Hib, Edison, Gould Ave, Lakewood, Lyndhurst Village; Meadowlands; Mount Olive, Newark Airport, Parsippany, Saddle Brook, Tinton Falls and Trenton.

NEW YORK: 43rd Street, Brush Avenue, Chester, Elmsford, Foster Ave, Hudson, Kingston, Laurelton, Liberty, Manhattan North, Manhattan, Maspeth, Metro, Queens, Melville, Mt. Vernon, Nassau, New Windsor, Poughkeepsie, Queens North, Spring Valley, Staten Island, Suffolk, New Yonkers and Yorktown.

Interested job seekers can apply for holiday season opportunities by visiting UPSjobs.com. Applicants must apply online.

