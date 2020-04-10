Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
North Passaic Daily Voice
UPDATED: More Than 40 New Jersey ShopRite Stores Reported Coronavirus-Positive Workers

Cecilia Levine
Newark ShopRite
Newark ShopRite Photo Credit: Google Maps

More than 40 ShopRite stores in New Jersey have workers sickened by coronavirus and three with employees showing symptoms of the virus, the grocer said.

Some have been updating their Facebook pages when an employee tests positive.

None of the workers who tested positive remain at work and those who were in close contact with them were ordered to self-quarantine, ShopRite said.

** Did we miss one? Email clevine@dailyvoice.com **

The stores with employees who tested positive for coronavirus are in:

  • Aberdeen
  • Bloomfield
  • Brick
  • Brooklawn
  • Byram
  • Carteret
  • Chatham
  • Clark
  • Clinton
  • East Orange
  • East Windsor
  • Elizabeth
  • Englewood
  • Fair Lawn
  • Flemington
  • Garwood
  • Howell
  • Lincoln Park
  • Livingston
  • Lyndhurst
  • Manahawkin
  • Manchester
  • Millburn
  • Morristown
  • New Milford
  • Newark
  • Newton
  • North Bergen
  • Northvale
  • Oakland
  • Old Bridge
  • Palisades Park
  • Parsippany
  • Perth Amboy
  • Phillipsburg
  • Ramsey
  • Spottswood
  • Toms River
  • Wall
  • Wallington
  • Watchung
  • Wayne
  • West Caldwell

Stores in Bayonne, Passaic, Hillside, Little Falls and Sparta reported having workers suspected with cases of the virus.

The company is not permitted to release names, schedules or the departments the employees worked in.

