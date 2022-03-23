UPDATE: Woman Who Shot, Killed Younger Sister In Little Ferry Captured By NJ State Police

A 21-year-old college student from Little Ferry was shot dead by her older sister, who was later captured by New Jersey State Police with five guns in her car trunk nearly 90 miles away, authorities confirmed.

Omelly Dominguez was home with her sister, Angielly Dominguez Munoz, their brother and her teenage nephew on Sand Hill Court in Little Ferry when her life was snuffed out shortly after 4 p.m. Tuesday, March 22, they said.

Dominguez Munoz, 27, had driven up from her recent home in Jacksonville, FL, and was staying with Omelly Dominguez, a source with direct knowledge of the incident said.

She apparently had asked for money to stay in a hotel, but Omelly refused, saying she'd already done plenty for her, the source told Daily Voice.

The brother told investigators he then heard a gunshot and quickly turned around.

There lay his lifeless younger sister, who'd been graduated from Union City High School and was studying nursing at William Paterson University, where she worked as an admissions assistant.

She'd been shot in the head.

"What did you do?" the brother asked Dominguez Munoz, who immediately ran from the home, got into her silver-striped white 1995 Ford Mustang and sped off.

As it turned out, a contractor who was doing work on the block had left the dashcam running on his pickup truck. It captured images of the armed Dominguez Munoz fleeing, investigators said.

Detectives from the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit and Little Ferry police arrived moments later and began interviewing witnesses.

They also pinged Dominguez Munoz's cellphone.

A "be on the lookout" (BOLO) alert was issued, and nearly two hours later a state trooper spotted the Mustang -- with Florida license plates -- heading south on the New Jersey Turnpike near Exit 4 in Mount Laurel.

The trooper began following Dominguez Munoz, who checked him out multiple times in her rearview mirror but didn't change speeds, investigators said.

At that point, the trooper activated the cruiser's lights and siren and Dominguez Munoz pulled over.

Five guns were reportedly found in the Mustang's trunk, investigators said.

Dominguez Munoz was brought to the State Police barracks in Moorestown, then to Little Ferry police headquarters. She was processed there before being sent to the Bergen County Jail to face first-degree murder and various weapons counts, among other offenses.

Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella confirmed the homicide and was expected to provide further details on Wednesday.

