UPDATE: Woman Stabbed Dead In Leonia Was Trying To Escape Abuser, Father Says

A 35-year-old woman who was found stabbed dead in her Leonia garden apartment was killed by an abuser from whom she'd repeatedly sought protection, her father said.

Police responding to a 911 call found the body of Alicia A. Arnone, 35, in her Grand Avenue apartment around 10 a.m. Saturday, March 26, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

She'd been stabbed once, the prosecutor said, and was pronounced dead at the scene less than a half-hour later.

Arnone, who had a 13-year-old daughter, was killed sometime between Friday night and Saturday morning, said her father, Peter Arnone Jr.

"After a three-year battle with the state of New Jersey regarding domestic violence having shown evidence after evidence after evidence of domestic abuse with arrest warrants issued and never carried out my sweet angel was found stabbed to death this morning," Arnone wrote.

Musella didn't say whether a suspect had been arrested or identified.

However, multiple sources said the primary suspect is a Bergen County ex-con with a 20-year criminal history mostly involving assaults, threats, harassment and violating restraining orders.

Investigators believe he fled on foot and may have gotten into a vehicle.

Police temporarily closed Grand Avenue between West Grand and Monroe avenue. Palisades Park police assisted.

Detectives from Musella's Major Crimes Unit Homicide Squad are handling the case, assisted by the Bergen County Sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification, which collected evidence, and county Medical Examiner's Office.

