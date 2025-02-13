UPDATE: Who Gunned Down Hawthorne Woman, 41, Outside Paterson School?

Whoever shot a 41-year-old Hawthorne woman found critically wounded behind a Paterson public school now faces murder charges following her death.

Although the original report of shots fired at 1:51 a.m. Wednesday directed police to Dover and Oak streets, officers reported finding Nasreen Yashi behind No. 15 school up the street.

She’d been shot several times, they said.

Yashi died of her injuries the next day at St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Paterson Police Chief Ibrahim Baycora said.

They didn’t disclose a possible motive nor whether a shooter was identified.

They asked that anyone who might have witnessed or has information about the shooting to contact the prosecutor’s tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO or tips@passaiccountynj.org or the Paterson Police Ceasefire Unit at (973) 321-1342.

Funeral arrangements hadn't yet been announced.

