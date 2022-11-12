UPDATE: Victim In Hackensack Barbershop Shooting Dies, Killer Remains At Large

UPDATE: A man struck by gunfire at a Hackensack barber shop early Saturday evening died at the hospital, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella confirmed.

Shots rang out outside the Minyety Barbershop off the corner of Lehigh and Essex streets around 5 p.m.

Responders told Daily Voice that a 28-year-old city man was seriously wounded.

The victim -- who lived less than a mile away at the Hackensack Gardens apartments on Arcadia Road -- was brought to Hackensack University Medical Center, where he was rushed into surgery, sources said.

Daily Voice reported that he died a short time later, which Musella confirmed shortly after 11 p.m.

A second male victim, 45, was grazed and refused medical attention at the scene, responders said.

The shooter -- dressed all in black, including a ski mask -- fled on foot toward Lehigh Street, witnesses told police.

ANYONE who might have witnessed the shooting or has information that can help authorities in the case is asked to call Hackensack police: (201) 646-7777.

