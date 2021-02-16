UPDATE: Victim, 65, Of Bergen Town Center Stabbing Dies

UPDATE: A 65-year-old stabbing victim who was found critically wounded Tuesday night in the parking lot of a shopping center off Route 4 died of his injuries, authorities said.

Paramus EMS rushed him from the parking lot of Bergen Town Center to Hackensack University Medical Center shortly after 6 p.m.

He died later in the evening, Bergen County Prosecutor's Chief of Detectives Robert Anzilotti confirmed Wednesday morning.

Anzilotti couldn't confirm whether an assailant had yet been charged.

The stabbing occurred outside the Ulta Beauty store, which is on the Maywood side of the shopping center.

As a result, borough police became the initial lead responders, with Paramus assisting, before the case was turned over to the homicide squad of the prosecutor's Major Crimes Unit.

The Bergen County Sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification collected evidence.

