UPDATE: Two Women Wounded In Paterson Triple Shooting, Fourth Victim Shot Hours Later

A triple shooting in Paterson involving two female victims – one from out of state -- was followed a few hours later by gunfire that wounded a city teenager, authorities said.

Police responding to shots fired at New Plaza FoodMarket at the corner of 10th Avenue and East 26th Street shortly after 11 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, found two women – one, 37, from Pittsburgh, PA, and the other, 36, from the city, they said.

A short time later, a 44-year-old Paterson man arrived at St. Joseph’s University Medical Center via private vehicle seeking treatment for a gunshot wound, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Acting Paterson Police Chief Bert Ribeiro said in a joint release.

It was around 3:45 a.m. that a 19-year-old city man arrived at St. Joe’s after being shot two miles down 10th Avenue at Belmont Avenue, Valdes and Ribeiro said.

The chief and prosecutor didn’t say whether any suspects had been arrested or identified, nor whether the incidents might be related.

All of the victims were expected to survive their injuries, they said.

