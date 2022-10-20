UPDATE: Two Vehicles Hit Pedestrian Trying To Cross Route 17

Two vehicles hit a man as he tried to cross dark, busy Route 17 in Ramsey, authorities said.

Described only as in his 20s, the victim was wearing dark clothing when he tried to make his way across the highway roughly a half-mile south of the Lake Street overpass shortly after 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19, Ramsey Police Chief Brian Lyman said.

Where he was headed wasn’t clear.

He was struck in the southbound lanes by two vehicles, the chief said on Thursday.

“The operators of both vehicles, as well as multiple witnesses, stopped and remained” at the scene, Lyman said.

Police temporarily closed Route 17 in both directions as AirMed One landed at the Church of the Guardian Angel on Franklin Turnpike in neighboring Allendale.

AirMed One flew the victim to St. Joseph's University Medical Center in Paterson with what the chief said was head trauma and multiple fractures. He was expected to survive, Lyman said.

No criminal charges were filed nor summonses issued to the drivers.

Southbound Route 17 was closed for roughly three hours, with traffic diverted to local roadways.

Assisting Lyman’s officers were borough firefighters, the Ramsey Rescue Squad, the Ramsey Volunteer Ambulance Corps, paramedics from The Valley Hospital in Ridgewood, Upper Saddle River police and the Bergen County Sheriff’s Bureau of Criminal Identification, which collected evidence.

The Bergen County Prosecutor's Fatal Accident Investigations Unit was notified.

