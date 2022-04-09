UPDATE: Troubled Man Jumps From Moving Vehicle On Rt 287

UPDATE: A troubled man was critically injured when he bailed from a moving vehicle on busy Route 287, responders said.

The victim's father, who was driving, told responders that his son "just opened the door out of nowhere" and pitched onto the highway's southbound side in Riverdale shortly before 6 p.m. Saturday, April 9, one said.

His son has mental health issues, the anguished dad told them.

"Luckily he wasn't struck by anyone," a responder said.

Several passing drivers stopped and rushed to help the victim, who he said weighs nearly 400 pounds. A medical chopper was requested and then canceled.

Responders used a defibrillator to get a pulse before the victim was taken by ambulance to St. Joseph's University Medical Center in Paterson, responders said.

His condition couldn't be determined late Saturday.

Route 287 remained closed temporarily at Route 23 as New Jersey State Police investigated.

A State Police sergeant confirmed the crash and called the injuries serious but had no further information at the time.

