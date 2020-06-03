UPDATE: Tree Downs Wires, Burns Route 17 Pavement

UPDATE: Southbound Route 17 remained closed temporarily after a transformer fire downed wires and burned a portion of the roadway Wednesday night in Waldwick.

Police initially closed the highway north at Allendale Road and south at Cameron Road around 9:15 p.m.

Several area power outages were reported.

Police, firefighters and the state Department of Transportation responded.

The northbound side was reopened shortly before 10:30 p.m., but the southbound side remained closed while things cooled off and a hole could be patched.

Grove Street in Waldwick. DAILY VOICE

