UPDATE: Three Wounded In Paterson Shooting

A noontime shooting wounded three people Saturday in Paterson, responders said.

One of those struck by gunfire on North Main Street near Presidential Boulevard at 12:08 p.m. Nov. 12 is a 15-year-old juvenile, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Acting Paterson Police Chief Bert Ribeiro said in a joint announcement.The others are a 36-year-old man and 26-year-old woman, all from Paterson, they said.

All were taken to St. Joseph’s University Medical Center with injuries that weren't considered life-threatening, Valdes and Ribeiro said.

Witnesses told police the shooter fled in a burgundy vehicle with dark-tinted windows.

A report that city police had the vehicle stopped at Oak and Summer streets a short time later -- and that a second suspect had been caught on Second Avenue -- couldn't immediately be confirmed.

NOTE: An earlier story incorrectly reported that four victims were wounded. The total three, authorities said.

