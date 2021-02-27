UPDATE: Three In Custody In Apparent BB Gun Shooting At Route 17 Shopping Center

Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Jerry DeMarco
A Bergen County SWAT team at the Interstate Shopping Plaza on Route 17 in Ramsey.
A Bergen County SWAT team at the Interstate Shopping Plaza on Route 17 in Ramsey. Photo Credit: Jerry DeMarco

UPDATE: Three suspects were in custody a short time after a report of shots fired locked down a Route 17 shopping center and brought a massive police response Saturday night.

The weapon apparently was a BB gun. No injuries were reported.

Ramsey Police Chief Bryan Gurney initially confirmed that someone fired at least one shot at the Interstate Shopping Center shortly before 8 p.m.

The chief couldn't confirm an initial report that the shooter walked out of a pizzeria, fired shots from a BB gun and then vanished.

He did say that witnesses reported seeing shots fired.

Cstomers and employees were told to remain inside for a little under 45 minutes before the lockdown was lifted.

Responders from neighboring towns rushed to the scene, along with a Bergen County Regional SWAT team, Bergen County sheriff's officers and other tactical responders.

CHECK BACK FOR MORE DETAILS

