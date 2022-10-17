UPDATE: Teens Stabbed But Not At Hackensack High School, Police Say

Three teenagers were stabbed in an incident that authorities initially believed occurred at Hackensack High School.

The confusion began with a report to city police of a fight with possible weapons at the high school around 2:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 17, said Capt. Michael Antista, the officer in charge of the department.

As responding officers dispersed a crowd on nearby First Street, they received a report from Hackensack University Medical Center that three victims with apparent stab wounds had shown up at the hospital following an incident "that may have occurred near the high school," Antista said.

"It was determined that two 18-year-old males from Hackensack and one 16-year-old male from Garfield were stabbed with an unknown weapon and sustained non-life threatening injuries," the captain said.

"The victims are not students of Hackensack High School, and this incident did not occur in Hackensack High School," he said.

Unconfirmed reports were that police recovered a gun during the course of the preliminary investigation.

"This is an ongoing investigation and more information will be released as it becomes available," Antista said.

CHECK BACK FOR MORE DETAILS

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.