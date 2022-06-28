UPDATE: Teen Driver Dies After Head-On Crash Near Bergen/Passaic Border

UPDATE: An 18-year-old West Milford motorist who was airlifted to the hospital following a head-on crash on Skyline Drive in Oakland was later pronounced dead, authorities said.

An investigation into the cause of the collision was continuing, they said, adding that he won't be publicly identified until next of kin are properly notified.

The southbound teenage driver's Toyota Corolla crossed the double-yellow line and slammed into a northbound Ford van driven by a 64-year-old Ringwood woman shortly before 1:30 p.m. Monday, Oakland Police Capt. Timothy Keenan said.

Borough firefighters extricated the teen, who was brought by members of the Oakland First Aid Squad to Indian Hills High School, Keenan said.

There he was loaded into Hackensack University Medical Center's AirMed One medical chopper and flown to St. Joseph's University Medical Center in Paterson, where he was later pronounced, the captain said.

The older driver was taken by ambulance to HUMC with minor injuries, Keenan said.

The Bergen County Prosecutor's Fatal Accident Investigations Unit was requested to the scene, where the Bergen County Sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification collected evidence.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.